Russell Wilson named NFC offensive player of the week

Russell Wilson is one of the few quarterbacks left standing this week, and among the best.

The Seahawks quarterback was named NFC offensive player of the week after his performance against the Steelers.

Wilson was 29-of-35 for 300 yards, with three touchdowns.

Efficient passing days aren’t anything new for Wilson, but he’s adjusting to a new way of working this year after a mass turnover of his receiving corps.

He’s been the one constant, and the reason the Seahawks will always have a chance.