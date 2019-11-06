Russell Wilson, Mike Evans are the #PFTPM players of the week

It’s Tuesday, the day that MDS and I hand out awards for the week that was during the #PFTPM podcast. And what a week it was for the Seahawks and the Buccaneers.

The two franchises that entered the NFL together in 1976 squared off for the 14th time ever on Sunday, with Seattle picking up its ninth win over Tampa Bay — 43 years since they met for the first time as expansion teams.

The game was an overtime classic, and one player from each roster secured recognition as #PFTPM players of the week. I picked Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who reinvigorated his MVP candidacy with five touchdown passes. For the year, he now has 22, and still only one interception.

Most importantly, he put the team in position to win the game late in regulation, and then he engineered the game-winning touchdown drive in overtime, giving Seattle a 40-34 victory.

For Tampa Bay, receiver Mike Evans had his third game this year of 180 or more receiving yards. All three were narrow losses, which have kept Evans from getting the recognition he should. He’s nevertheless getting it for his 12-catch, 180-yard day in Seattle; he’s the player of the week as selected by MDS.

The full #PFTPM podcast also hands out awards for rookie of the week, coach of the week, and call of the week. Check it out below.