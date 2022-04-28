This is Russell Wilson’s message to the team’s upcoming draft class

In the 2012 NFL draft, Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson didn’t hear his name called until the third round in part because of height concerns. Wilson landed with the Seattle Seahawks after then-Denver GM John Elway drafted Brock Osweiller over Wilson in the second round.

A decade later, Paton got his man, Wilson, after sending the Seahawks a nest of draft picks alongside Drew Lock, Noah Fant and Shelby Harris.

Now with the Broncos, Wilson doesn’t want the team’s incoming draft class to get in their head about perceived weaknesses, saying, “At the end of the day, no matter how tall or how small you are, you have an opportunity,” Wilson said Monday.

“Once you get the opportunity, all I’ve ever said is I need one person to give me a chance — one team. Going into it, Seattle gave me that amazing chance, and now Denver is giving me this amazing chance to step up and play. I’m excited about it. I’m excited about being a Bronco. It’s such a blessing to wear this jersey.

“Every day you get to step on this field, you realize it’s truly a blessing. You want to take advantage of your day. What I would say to any young player coming in is to take advantage of your opportunity.”

The Broncos have nine picks for Thursday’s draft, but the team’s first pick isn’t until Friday. Denver’s new rookies will aim to emulate the work rate Wilson has displayed since he entered the league ten years ago.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

A New Hope: Will Broncos win Super Bowl 57? - Powered By PickUp

List