Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford trade second-quarter interceptions

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Thursday Night Football is nothing if not consistent. It’s been a typically ugly, defensive kind of affair so far between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, who are both scoreless five minutes into the second quarter.

Watch Matt Stafford make a mistake in the red zone, trying to throw away a ball that got picked off by free safety Quandre Diggs.

Unfortunately, Russell Wilson followed that error with one of his own by throwing into tight coverage by Jalen Ramsey, resulting in a deflection that led to his first pick of the season.

Somewhere Jeff Fisher is smiling.

