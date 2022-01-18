Russell Wilson, Manning brothers had agreement not to talk Seahawks future

Seattle Seahawks franchise quarterback Russell Wilson put in another appearance on the ESPN2 simulcast run by Peyton Manning and Eli Manning last night. While the Wild Card game between the Cards and the Rams turned out to be a dud, Wilson made for some interesting chatter in the second half.

Wilson did sign off with his “Go Hawks” line, but one subject we didn’t hear anything about was his future with the Seahawks. There’s a good reason for that. According to Gregg Bell, there was an agreement that the Manning brothers would not ask Wilson about his situation going into this offseason.

It appears there was an agreement not to ask Russell Wilson his Seahawks future/hoopla about it on the Peyton & Eli Manning telecast of Rams-Cardinals. Wilson ended his appearance with "Go Hawks." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 18, 2022

Fans probably shouldn’t read too much into this.

On the one hand, Wilson has said he wants to stay in Seattle 20 years and the plan is to win more Super Bowls with the Seahawks. There’s also recent reporting that suggests he wants to explore his options this offseason.

Related

Seahawks expected to fire two of their top defensive coaches

List