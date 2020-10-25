Russell Wilson makes history again, becomes Seahawks all-time leader in completions originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Russell Wilson has etched his name in the Seattle Seahawks record books once again.

After Wilson and the Seahawks edged the Minnesota Vikings 27-26 in Week 5, Wilson tied Seahawks legend Matt Hasselbeck for the most completions as a Seattle quarterback with 2,559 total completions.

Take a look at Wilson’s record-tying pass to DK Metcalf here, which occurred on fourth-and-goal with just 15 seconds remaining in the Week 5 thriller:

During “Sunday Night Football” vs. the Arizona Cardinals, it didn’t take Wilson long to grab sole possession of the record for most completions in Seahawks history.

The 31-year-old QB passed the 2,660-completion benchmark in the first quarter when he completed a 34-yard pass to Tyler Lockett with the one-handed grab.

My goodness.

Wilson also holds the franchise-career record for passing touchdowns with 246, passing yards with 31,236, QB wins with 91, completion percentage with 64.9 percent, passer rating with 102.4, fourth-quarter comebacks with 23, and last but not least, winning drives with 30.

Is there anything DangerRuss can’t do? The nine-year pro can now officially say he owns every major quarterback record outright, and he is cookin'.