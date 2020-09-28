They’re letting Russ cook, and he’s already rewriting the record books.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, with 14 touchdown passes this season, has the most touchdown passes through three games of any player in NFL history.

He’s also the first player in league history to throw four or more touchdown passes in the first three games of a season.

Today, the fifth touchdown pass delivered Seattle’s third victory against the Cowboys. Wilson now has 925 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and only one interception.

Although it’s not likely Wilson will keep up this pace, he’s on pace for 74 touchdowns. The record, set by Peyton Manning in 2013, is 55.

Russell Wilson makes history originally appeared on Pro Football Talk