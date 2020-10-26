Russell Wilson’s magic runs dry in Seahawks OT loss to Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks are unbeaten no more after losing a heartbreaker in overtime to the Cardinals, 37-34. Seattle is now 5-1 after squandering a 10-point lead with under 7:00 left to play in the fourth quarter. Zane Gonzalez made a 48-yard field goal in the final seconds of OT to seal the win for Arizona.

The Cardinals got a clutch stop at the end of regulation and then marched down the field to score a game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime. Seattle received the ball first in the extra period but a third-down sack foiled the drive. Gonzalez missed a potential game winner, giving the Seahawks one last shot to win it. Again, Arizona’s pass rush got to Russell Wilson and forced an errant throw that was picked off, a turnover that ultimately led to Gonzalez’ game-winner.

Of note, a hold on David Moore wiped out a potential game-winning touchdown from DK Metcalf on Seattle’s final possession. Wilson’s interception came on the next play.

Here are the three biggest takeaways of the game.

1. Tyler Lockett’s monster performance

Lockett set new career-highs with 15 receptions for 200 yards while finding the end zone three times.

He made a slick one-handed grab down the left sideline on the very first play from scrimmage. Lockett capped Seattle’s opening drive with a 3-yard touchdown catch. He later beat Patrick Peterson for a 47-yard score on what was a sensational deep ball from Russell Wilson. Lockett’s third touchdown was a remarkable toe-tap 3-yard grab in the back of the end zone that came on a 4th-and-2 play in the fourth quarter. It’s worth noting that Pete Carroll likely wouldn’t have gone for it in that situation last year, indicating once again that there’s been a philosophy shift this season to be more aggressive.

Peterson shadowed DK Metcalf for most of the game which made Lockett the go-to guy for Wilson all game long. Lockett had been quiet during Seattle’s previous two games with a combined 83 yards against the Vikings and Dolphins. It was a prime example of what makes the Seahawks offense so dangerous. Even without Metcalf being a major factor, Seattle still hung up more than 30 points on the Cardinals.

It was Lockett’s second-career game with three touchdown receptions, the first coming in Week 3 against the Cowboys.

2. Metcalf saves Wilson with clutch hustle play

Metcalf made one of the plays of the season for the Seahawks. Wilson threw a bad interception in the second quarter where Budda Baker picked him at the goal line. Baker seemed destined to take it 100 yards for a pick-six. However, Metcalf chased him down to save a touchdown. He reached 22.64 MPH. on the chase down. It was a remarkable effort play. Seattle’s defense followed suit, forcing a turnover on downs to keep Arizona from getting any points off of Wilson’s miscue.

The defense also picked up Wilson after his second interception as well. Quandre Diggs picked off Murray on the play immediately following Wilson’s turnover. It was Diggs’ second interception of the season.

3. Wagner penalty looms large

Bobby Wagner was flagged for a personal foul for a hit on Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold. Wagner hit Arnold in the back after the pass tipped off of his hands. It was a forceable hit, but there was no use of the helmet, and it was bang-bang with Arnold dropping the pass. It was a questionable call at best and an egregious penalty at worst. Had it not been called, the Seahawks defense would have gotten off the field as it would have been fourth down.

Instead, Arizona got a new set of downs and marched down the field to score a touchdown. Kyler Murray scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to cap the drive.

On Seattle’s ensuing possession, Budda Baker launched himself at Travis Homer, leading with the crown of his helmet. That was notable non-call, making it a pair of costly decisions by the officials that hurt Seattle.

Odds and ends:

-- Shaquill Griffin (concussion) and Chris Carson (foot) each left the game and did not return.

-- The Seahawks defense wasn’t credited with a single quarterback hit in the game.

-- Travis Homer (knee contusion) missed the end of the game. DeeJay Dallas was in the game instead and missed a few crucial blocks on blitz pickups in overtime.