Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown continues to sit out practice, holding in as he seeks a new deal. The team’s season opener is 25 days away.

Russell Wilson was not happy with the offensive line after last season. Imagine the quarterback’s reaction if Brown isn’t in the lineup for the season opener.

“I think anytime Duane’s not out there, it’s. . .,” Wilson said Wednesday. “You always want your star left tackle out there. So just trusting the process, hoping it works out, because we definitely need him. That would be huge for us. He’s been one of the best in the game, obviously. I’m sure it’ll get figured out, worked out, and that’s what I’m hoping for and wanting.”

Brown, who turns 36 this month, in the final year of his current pact set to make $10 million in base salary. The Seahawks appear reluctant to give the four-time Pro Bowler an extension, so the hold in could go on awhile.

Wilson isn’t concerned about Brown’s fitness level. He said Brown could sit out until the week of the season opener and still play and play well.

“He’s probably the most physically fit guy on our team,” Wilson said. “He’s so athletic. He used to play, I think, tight end in high school. He’s a guy who’s a really athletic player. He can really run, gets out of his stance really well. He’s super strong. The guy’s doing like 20 pull-ups in here, and at his size to do 20 pull-ups is crazy, and he’ll do like three sets of them with a weighted vest on sometimes. He can do it. I think the thing about Duane is he’s really cerebral. He understands the game. He’s our leader up front. He’s one of those guys that can really demonstrate the game, how the game is supposed to be played.

“I think it’s going to work out. That’s what I’m hoping for, and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Russell Wilson: I’m sure Duane Brown’s contract will get worked out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk