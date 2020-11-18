The Seahawks opened the season with five straight wins and the play of quarterback Russell Wilson was a leading reason for their success.

They’ve gone 1-3 since returning from a Week 6 bye and Wilson’s been a leading reason for that change in fortunes as well. He has turned the ball over 10 times in the three losses with seven coming in the last two weeks as the Seahawks fell to the Bills and Rams. It’s the most turnovers in a four-game stretch in Wilson’s career and his 10 total interceptions are one off his high for an entire season.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Wilson “knows he has to be better” in terms of ball security and Wilson said he needs to make “clearer decisions” while adding that he plans to keep taking the shots that paid off early in the season.

“You may slip and fall a little bit,” Wilson said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “You’ve got to just keep climbing. I think Vince Lombardi said something about that one time. I think he talked about the man who’s on top of the mountain didn’t just get there. It’s so true. I think that as a team, there’s always challenges . . . The guys that can keep getting up and keep swinging, those are the players and those are the teams that keep overcoming. What I do know about myself is I’m an overcomer. I’ve been doubted before. One thing about me is I’m going to keep swinging.”

With a defense that’s struggled all year, the Seahawks have relied heavily on their offense to win games. Injuries to running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde haven’t helped in the last two weeks, but Wilson’s going to have to clean things up under any circumstances for Seattle to get back on track.

Russell Wilson: I’m going to keep swinging originally appeared on Pro Football Talk