Russell Wilson looks ahead to Broncos' next steps after 2-2 start to season
Quarterback Russell Wilson looks ahead to the Denver Broncos' next steps after a 2-2 start to the 2022 season.
Quarterback Russell Wilson looks ahead to the Denver Broncos' next steps after a 2-2 start to the 2022 season.
Should we really be celebrating a Patriots loss? How well did Bailey Zappe actually play? Should Isaiah Wynn be benched? Tom E. Curran shares his observations from a strange day in Green Bay.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson rushes for a TD and Denver now trails 25-23 in the fourth quarter.
The Broncos were facing first-and-30 from their own 19-yard line. Three snaps later, Denver was in the end zone and cut Las Vegas’ lead to 25-23. First Denver caught Las Vegas with too many men on the field, turning first-and-30 into first-and-25. Those five yards were all quarterback Russell Wilson needed fired an 18-yard pass [more]
The #Chiefs didn't revel in their Week 4 win very long as they were already thinking about #Raiders week in the postgame locker room celebration.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday ahead of coach Nathaniel Hackett's weekly news conference, where he was expected to provide an update on Williams' injury. Williams got hurt on the first play of the third quarter Sunday when he took the handoff from Russell Wilson and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
The beauty, in this instance, was in the details.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury and backup [more]
JuJu Smith-Schuster throws shade at the Steelers coaches.
Atlanta Falcons leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson is going to be sidelined for a while.
Lie detector test could be used in investigation of high-stakes game
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann
There isn't a more serious issue facing the NFL than head trauma, and the star quarterback should consider the long-term effects, Chase Goodbread writes.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes etched his name in the NFL record book. Again.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
The Falcons placed RB Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve and signed Caleb Huntley to the 53-man roster.
Who will be Wisconsin's next head coach?
Patriots fourth-round rookie QB Bailey Zappe gave an honest reflection after falling to the Packers in his NFL debut.