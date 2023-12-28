Russell Wilson: "Looking forward to what's next"

Russell Wilson recognizes that his days in Denver are winding down.

Wilson, who has been benched as the Broncos' starting quarterback, posted a brief message on social media that indicated he's thinking about his NFL future elsewhere.

"God’s got me. Looking forward to what’s next," Wilson wrote.

What’s next for Wilson will be one of the big discussions of the 2024 offseason. The Broncos are set to cut him, and the Raiders, Patriots, Steelers, Commanders, Falcons, Vikings and Seahawks are among the teams that might have interest in signing him. Wilson has not played well in Denver, but his track record is strong enough that some team is likely to want him, at a greatly reduced price compared to what the Broncos were paying him.

Wilson is 35 years old and certainly on the down side of his NFL career, but he has talked about wanting to play until he's 45, and has said he's committed to making that happen. Wilson believes his NFL career is a long way from over, and that he's going to be some team's starting quarterback in 2024.