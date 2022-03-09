Here’s what Russell Wilson will look like in a Broncos uniform

It’s finally happened — the Denver Broncos now have a franchise quarterback on their roster for the first time since Peyton Manning’s retirement in 2016.

Well, Russell Wilson actually isn’t on the roster just yet because Denver’s trade with the Seattle Seahawks won’t become official until next week. But the trade is going to happen — Wilson waived his no-trade clause to seal the deal.

Once the trade becomes official, Wilson will take No. 3 (available because the Broncos are trading Drew Lock to Seattle). Photoshops have shown that the veteran quarterback is going to look great in orange and blue.

Wilson will become the first QB in NFL history to join a team that he previously beat in a Super Bowl (the Seahawks dominated the Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII).

Wilson also hope to become the third QB in league history to win a Super Bowl with multiple teams, joining Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

