Russell Wilson will be listed as limited on Wednesday’s practice report

An MRI on Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s hamstring didn’t result in a diagnosis that ruled him out of playing against the Jets this Sunday, but his status for Week Seven remains up in the air.

Wednesday won’t shed much light on his outlook. The Broncos are only having a walkthrough practice after playing on Monday night and that means they’re estimating participation levels.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson will be listed as a limited participant. If Thursday’s practice is more conventional one, Wilson’s participation level will be a bit more telling about where things stand for Sunday.

Hackett also said that linebacker Josey Jewell, guard Quinn Meinerz, and defensive tackle D.J. Jones will be listed as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice.

