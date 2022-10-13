Russell Wilson limited Thursday but insists he will play

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s right shoulder injury limited him in Thursday’s practice, but he insists he will play in Monday Night Football.

“Shoulder’s feeling better, getting better every day,” Wilson said before practice, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “I haven’t had this particular thing before, but I’ll be OK. I’ll be ready.”

Wilson has a strain to the latissimus dorsi, an injury similar to the one Dak Prescott had in training camp in 2021. It is more often seen in baseball pitchers.

Wilson went on the injury report before the Oct. 6 game against the Colts, and after the loss, he went to Los Angeles for a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection.

“He definitely looks good,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “Russ has played in the league for a long time, and all players have different things they have to deal with. . . . I think you’re always dealing with that stuff across the board. I think he’s doing an amazing job getting himself to 100 percent.”

Wilson was among the 12 Broncos who were limited in Thursday’s practice.

Safety Caden Sterns (hip), tight end Eric Saubert (thigh), running backs Melvin Gordon III (neck/ribs) and Mike Boone (foot), nose tackle Mike Purcell (ankle), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), cornerbacks Darius Phillips (hamstring), Damarri Mathis (knee) and K'Waun Williams (wrist), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) also were limited.

Guard Dalton Risner (back) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) were the only players who did not practice.

Outside linebackers Baron Browning (wrist) and Aaron Patrick (concussion), safety P.J. Locke (concussion) and running back Latavius Murray (wrist) were full participants.

Safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and tight end Greg Dulcich were designated for return from injured reserve as they returned to practice. Hackett said he hopes to activate the players to the 53-play roster for Monday’s game.

Russell Wilson limited Thursday but insists he will play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk