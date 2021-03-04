Russell Wilson likes Bears improving offensive line, why Chicago is on list

Russell Wilson likes Bears improving offensive line originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Russell Wilson gave the Seahawks a list of teams he'd waive his no trade clause for, and the Bears were on the list.

And while Wilson has reportedly not asked for a trade, that's a strong signal.

But why was Chicago on the list, a team with offensive struggles in 2020?

Well, the offensive line is a big part of it.

I think he's looking at all of that, with his team and others. But Bears on his list because offensive-minded coach, intriguing market and improving offensive line (was pretty good late in year) — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 4, 2021

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted to a fan that the Bears' improving offensive line play late in the 2020 season is an appealing factor.

And the Bears' offensive line did improve despite season-ending injuries to left guard James Daniels and right tackle Bobby Massie. Sam Mustipher played so well he might have earned the starting center job with Cody Whitehair staying at guard where he excelled after being moved there.

Adam Hoge graded White Hair an impressive 3.86 score in his grading system after he made the move to guard. And Charles Leno graded out at 3.25 in his final eight games, both scores in the long-term starters category.

Fowler also cites the offensive-minded coach, Matt Nagy, and market as appealing factors for Wilson. Fowler has also previously reported that Wilson sees Chicago as an opportunity to turn around a franchise setting up future opportunities in the NFL in management or ownership.

