Russell Wilson liked a tweet about Bobby Wagner potentially joining him in Denver

On the same day the Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Hawks also released star inside linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Parting ways with Wagner last week saved Seattle about $16.6 million in salary cap space. The 31-year-old linebacker is still playing at a high level, but the rebuilding Seahawks did not want to pay his high salary in 2021.

Linebacker happens to be a position of need for the Broncos, so fans and pundits were quick to suggest Wagner might be a fit in Denver. One Broncos fan tweeted Wagner and told him he would love to see the linebacker follow Wilson to Denver, and the quarterback liked the tweet (at the time of this writing, it can still be seen in Wilson’s likes).

Would love to see you follow @DangeRussWilson to Denver. — Mike Middleton (@Third_Eye84) March 11, 2022

An eight-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion, Wanger has totaled 1,383 tackles, 78 quarterback hits, 60 pass breakups, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in 151 career games.

