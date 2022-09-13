Russell Wilson leaves Seattle with 17-16 loss after a missed 64-yard field goal

Russell Wilson had 32 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime during his 10 seasons in Seattle. So Seahawks fans were used to seeing the quarterback lead his team to a dramatic victory.

But it was not to be for Wilson on Monday night, in his first game with the Broncos, as he left Seahawks fans chanting “Geno! Geno!” for Wilson’s replacement, Geno Smith.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus missed a 64-yard field goal on fourth-and-five with 20 seconds remaining to assure the Seahawks a 17-16 victory.

On third-and-14 from their own 45, the Broncos had 1:11 left on the clock when Wilson hit running back Javonte Williams for a 9-yard gain. The Broncos bled the clock until calling timeout with 20 seconds remaining. McManus, who was 1-of-4 on field goals of 60 yards or longer in his career, per NFL.com, saw his kick go wide left.

The Broncos blew scoring chances all night.

They went 0-for-4 in the red zone, getting two field goals and losing two fumbles. They had 10 total snaps inside the 10 without scoring a touchdown. Melvin Gordon lost a fumble; Williams lost a fumble; and Courtland Sutton had a costly false start.

The Seahawks’ crowd made an impact, with the Broncos committing three false starts and two delay of games among their 12 penalties for 106 yards.

Wilson finished 29-of-42 for 340 yards and a touchdown, with Jerry Jeudy catching four passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Smith, who went from Wilson’s backup to starter after the Seahawks trade of Wilson, stood toe to toe with Wilson. He was 23-of-28 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, completing passes to eight different receivers.

