Let’s vote.

The Broncos did, and to little surprise new quarterback Russell Wilson is one of four captains for 2022.

The others are receiver Courtland Sutton, linebacker Bradley Chubb, and kicker Brandon McManus.

Via Nick Kosmider of TheAthletic.com, coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed that the players picked the captains, and that “the greatest testament” to the process was the number of players who received votes.

Surely, Wilson got the most. His presence has transformed the vibe in Denver. Whether that’s enough to get to the playoffs in the toughest division in the far better conference remains to be seen.

Russell Wilson leads quartet of Broncos captains originally appeared on Pro Football Talk