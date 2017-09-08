Russell Wilson launches TraceMe, a content-driven social platform for all super fans

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is launching TraceMe, a content-driven social platform for all super fans. In doing so, the 28-year-old perennial Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion continues to develop an already prominent presence off the football field. This comes on the heels of Juice Press’ announcement that it will open up a Seattle-based store in conjunction with Wilson, who also serves as a spokesman for Bose headphones.

Via the company's press release, Russell Wilson says: "I've dreamed about launching TraceMe for a long time."

“I’ve dreamed about launching TraceMe for a long time and I am excited to finally see it come to fruition,” said Wilson, TraceMe’s founder and executive chairman. “I have worked super hard with the world-class team at TraceMe to make this become a reality for our fans.”

The iPhone app – available in the App Store – “allows fans to immerse themselves in a world of exclusive, up close, and original daily content, letting them take a front-row seat and interact with the celebrities they love,” the company said in a statement.

