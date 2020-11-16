Russell Wilson: I know better days are ahead

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season and turned the ball over three times in a 23-13 loss to the Rams that knocked Seattle out of first place in the NFC West.

Wilson turned the ball over four times in a Week 9 loss to the Bills, so it’s officially a rough patch for a player who was being talked about as an MVP candidate just a few weeks ago. Wilson was critical of his performance against the Rams, including an interception by Darious Williams in the first half of the game.

It came a couple of plays after a strip-sack of Jared Goff in Rams territory when Wilson chose to throw into the end zone rather than run into a wide open expanse of field in front of him. Wilson acknowledged that he “should’ve taken off and just ran it” while also asserting that he thinks the team can get back on track quickly.

“The reality is I know who I am… I know there are better days ahead,” Wilson said, via Stacy Jo Rost of 710 ESPN.

There’s no time to waste. With the Rams and Cardinals winning, they are now third in the NFC West and they have a date with the Cardinals in Week 11 that will give further shape to the playoff race.

