Russell Wilson knocked out of Broncos loss to Chiefs with concussion
Russell Wilson was leading a Denver charge on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Broncos were down 27-0 at one point and closed to within 27-21 before Kansas City scored to go up 13.
Wilson then had Denver on the march again when he scrambled toward the goal line on a third-and-11.
Frank Clark made the tackle and Wilson’s head hit the turf. Hard.
He was visibly shaken when getting up as teammates quickly called for medical personnel.
— highlight heaven (@lowdarkhell) December 11, 2022
The Broncos announced later their quarterback was out due to suffering a concussion.
Injury update: QB Russell Wilson has been ruled OUT with a concussion. https://t.co/vRMa0618KK
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2022
Kansas City wound up winning the game, 34-28.