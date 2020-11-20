Russell Wilson joins elite quarterback company with his 30th passing touchdown of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

During the first half of the Thursday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Russell Wilson joined more elite company in the record books.

On his second touchdown of the game to wide receiver Tyler Lockett, Wilson finally reached the 30 passing touchdown mark for the season.

That is a pretty remarkable stat to achieve for any quarterback, but this one is extra special for the Seahawks leading man.

With that touchdown, Wilson becomes the third quarterback in NFL history to have at least four seasons with 30+ touchdown passes.

Touchdown Tyler Lockett!!



The only other quarterbacks to achieve this milestone is Hall of Famer Brett Favre and Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

For the game against the Cardinals, Wilson is 14-for-17 with 125 passing yards with two touchdowns. The Seahawks are currently leading at the half, 16-7.

After a few games of Wilson not looking like himself, it seems the MVP contender is back to his old ways once again.

