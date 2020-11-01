Russell Wilson joins Dan Marino and Peyton Manning with 250 touchdowns in first nine seasons. originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson continues to make history.

With the 46 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver D.K. Metcalf at the end of the first quarter, Wilson joined an elite group of quarterbacks that more than enough shows how great the Seahawks quarterback really is.

Wilson joined Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Peyton Manning as the only players to reach 250 touchdown passes in their first nine seasons.

Wilson isn’t slowing down either agains the 49ers either, as he got in his second touchdown pass of the day from, you guessed it, Metcalf, again! Wilson is now at 251 for this career.

The Seahawks currently ahead of the 49ers 13-7 at the half in CenturyLink Field, Seattle.

If you think Wilson is going to slow down anytime soon this season, think again. the Seahawks really enjoy when Russ cooks, and so do we.

