Russell Wilson would join rare company with 100th career win this week

Tim Weaver
1 min read
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has a chance to earn his 100th career victory this week with a win over the Titans.

If Wilson and the rest of the team gets the job done, he will be joining some extremely exclusive company when it comes to NFL history. Getting win No. 100 in just 146 games would push him past several notable Hall of Fame quarterbacks. In fact, only two players have won 100 in fewer games.

Tom Brady and Joe Montana are arguably the two greatest quarterbacks of all time. For Wilson to be in their territory is a truly special accomplishment. Of course a lot goes into team wins, but having a capable QB like Wilson is at the top of the list.

It’s hard to say how much longer Wilson will keep winning, but he’s very much on his way to earning a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

