Russell Wilson is NFL's midseason MVP, but he has 4 other QBs nipping at his heels

If you follow the NFL, you probably know that Russell Wilson is having a killer season.

You might not realize how good, how historic, he has been. Aside from lifting a team with a middling pass rush and an uneven defense to a 6-1 record that is tops in the NFL’s best division, did you know that Wilson is on track to throw 59 touchdown passes this season?

I repeat: Russell Wilson is on pace to throw 59 touchdown passes in 2020.

Maybe he really is Mr. Unlimiiiiiiiiiited.

So, yeah, after you’re done cringing at that joke, you should take a moment to further digest the historic pace he’s on, which also happens to be the reason Wilson is the midseason favorite for NFL MVP.

He has his fair share of “wow” moments this year, a necessity to be MVP, like his five-touchdown performance in a thrilling Sunday night win over Cam Newton and the New England Patriots, or any of his rainbow-like deep strikes to DK Metcalf, who is looking very much like a Terrell Owens clone.

Yet, for as good as Wilson has been, this race is far from over.

The case for Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray

There’s no shortage of other quarterbacks having huge seasons, ones who could also be MVP worthy in the end.

One example: Look no further than Kansas City, where another electric, live-armed quarterback with a penchant for the amazing is quietly having another awesome season. Patrick Mahomes already once stood in the way of Wilson winning MVP — Mahomes topped 50 touchdown passes in 2018, Wilson’s best season to date — and he may do it again.

Mahomes is on pace for another crazy statistical season. After his four-touchdown evisceration of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, smart teams have been content to play lots of deep zone against Mahomes, openly conceding short passes and light boxes to prevent the Chiefs from going on the type of Golden State Warriors-like runs they generate by connecting on deep balls.

And while Mahomes is a gunslinger to his core, the 25-year-old has smartly let the game come to him, taking what the defense gives him as the Chiefs are 7-1.

That hasn’t kept him from putting up gaudy stats. He’s on track to finish with over 4,600 passing yards and a ridiculous 42 touchdowns and only two interceptions, the type of numbers MVP voters can’t overlook if he keeps it up and the Chiefs finish with the NFL’s best record, which are both possibilities.

And speaking of possibilities, here’s another one: you better start putting respect on Kyler Murray’s name. What Murray, 23, has accomplished this year for the 5-2 Cardinals — the 5-2 Cardinals! — is spectacular.

Aside from giving hope to short kids everywhere who aspire to be NFL quarterbacks, Murray has played the position with a unique flair, repeatedly scrambling past defenders as the fastest person on the field and throwing darts while never, ever allowing himself to be hit hard. It’s like watching a skinny Tyreek Hill in the shotgun, except he’s throwing missiles every other play.

Seriously, Murray has been so fun to watch this season. He’s on pace to finish with approximately 46 total touchdowns. It makes me mad to think about all the electric quarterbacks of the past we missed out on seeing in the NFL, all because they were told they needed to move to different positions since they didn’t fit the physical benchmarks of the position.

