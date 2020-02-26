Russell Wilson is not a fan of the owners' CBA proposal, said he voted against it

Players in the NFL are voting on the owners’ proposed collective bargaining agreement, and one prominent player has already revealed that he’s not a fan.

Russell Wilson, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, came out against the proposal on Wednesday morning, posting a tweet that explained his decision.

The @NBA & @MLB are doing it right.

Players come first.



ALL @NFL players deserve the same.



WE should not rush the next 10 YEARS for Today’s satisfaction.



I VOTE NO. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 26, 2020

Wilson is the first prominent, highly paid player to voice his opposition to the proposal. He doesn’t specifically mention what he’s objecting to, but it could be the continued lack of guaranteed contracts in the NFL. All contracts in MLB are guaranteed, as are most contracts in the NBA. However, the NFL still doesn’t require guaranteed contracts, which can deny players millions of dollars.

Wilson also referred the rushed nature of these negotiations, which has made at least one of the 32 player representatives suspicious.

Talking to 1 of the 32 players reps right now who told me they feel like " a lot of stuff is being rushed to get finished. To me I think the whole thing feels rushed , real quick. You know, that's a negotiation strategy on the owners' (part). Apparently it's worked." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 26, 2020

The player representatives voted to send the NFL’s CBA proposal to a full membership vote on Tuesday night, meaning that NFL players will now vote to approve or reject it. Wilson isn’t usually one to rock the boat with his decisions, so him coming out against it is significant. Now we have to wait and see who else joins him.

