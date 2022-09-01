Russell Wilson becomes 2nd-highest paid player per year in NFL after Broncos extension

The Denver Broncos are all-in on quarterback Russell Wilson.

Denver traded for Wilson and a few months later, just before Wilson takes his first snaps with his new team, the Broncos paid him a fortune.

Denver and Wilson agreed to an extension worth $245 million in new money, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The extension is for five years and includes $165 million guaranteed. In total, the Broncos will be paying Wilson $296 million over the next seven years.

Wilson will turn 34 on November 29. It's a good bet he'll end his career in Denver.

Wilson's is the latest mega-deal among NFL quarterbacks. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Wilson is now behind only Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers in annual contract value. Rodgers is first at a little less than $50.3 million per year, and Wilson is second at $49 million per season. Kyler Murray is third at $46.1 million.

The Broncos pulled off a huge trade with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason to get Wilson, hoping to end a playoff drought that lasts all the way back to Super Bowl 50, Peyton Manning's last game. The Broncos have struggled to find a quarterback since then. With Wilson's new deal, there won't be any question for a while over who is leading the Broncos.