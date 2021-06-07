Russell Wilson heads to Seattle for OTAs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the football-following world waits to see whether Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will show up for this week’s mandatory minicamp, another disgruntled quarterback is preparing to show up for ongoing voluntary workouts.

Jake Heaps of 710 ESPN spotted a video from Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson showing that he’s returning to Seattle.

Coach Pete Carroll has said that he believes more players will show up for OTAs as mandatory minicamp approaches. Wilson had been working out in San Diego, away from the team.

The days following the Super Bowl included plenty of chatter regarding Wilson potentially leaving the Seahawks. The team held firm, however, and Wilson seems to have accepted that he has no viable alternative to playing for the team that drafted him in 2012.

Whether that changes after the 2021 season remains to be seen. For now, Wilson appears to be willing and able to set aside his broader concerns and to accept that the Seahawks still want him, and that they aren’t going to be trading him.

Wilson’s return comes on the same day that the Titans, not the Seahawks, landed former Falcons receiver Julio Jones. The Seahawks reportedly had talks with Atlanta about a potential deal. It’s entirely possible that the Seahawks did so for one reason: So that they could tell Wilson they tried.

Russell Wilson heads to Seattle for OTAs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Packers expecting receivers who skipped OTAs to attend mandatory minicamp

    The big question facing the Packers as their mandatory minicamp approaches is whether Aaron Rodgers will be there. But Rodgers isn’t the only high-profile Packer who has been skipping voluntary Organized Team Activities. Davante Adams and most of the Packers’ other top receivers skipped voluntary OTAs, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that they’re [more]

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers not expected at Green Bay Packers minicamp

    Aaron Rodgers reportedly is not expected to attend the Packers' minicamp on Tuesday, and Green Bay could opt to fine him, $93,035 for his absence.

  • This Top Computer and Technology Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • Notre Dame, Wisconsin Reschedule Lambeau Field Meeting

    COVID-19 ended up pushing back Notre Dame’s visit to Lambeau Field by six years. The Irish’s first-ever game in one of the NFL’s most iconic venues will take place Sept. 5, 2026 against Wisconsin, the teams announce Monday. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said on his radio show in May they had agreed on a date.

  • Packers’ Adrian Amos: Our defense has to be great, regardless of who’s at QB

    Packers safety Adrian Amos is heading into his second season in Green Bay after four seasons in Chicago, and he appreciates the contrast between playing with Aaron Rodgers and playing with the Bears’ recent collection of quarterbacks. But Amos — who played in games for the Bears in which Mitch Trubisky, Jay Cutler, Matt Barkley, [more]

  • Hit a Golf Ball in Yellowstone Park? Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time

    Jake Adams set out to tee off in each of the 50 states. After his exploits in Wyoming, he is under investigation and has hired a lawyer to defend himself.

  • Should Mets fans care what happens to Jarred Kelenic? | Carton & Roberts

    Former New York Mets prospect Jarred Kelenic, who was traded away in the deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, was sent back to the minors after struggling with the Seattle Mariners. Should Mets even fans care? Watch more Carton & Roberts: https://sny.tv/shows/wfan-carton-and-roberts-sny-tv-simulcast About Carton & Roberts: Craig Carton spent a decade on WFAN mornings, Evan Roberts spent a dozen years in the midday…and now, they’re together in the afternoons on SNY! About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Report: 49ers to stay at Greenbrier between season-opening road games

    The 49ers stayed at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia between Week 2 and Week 3 games at MetLife Stadium last year and returned to Santa Clara with a pair of wins. It looks like they will be trying to do something similar this year. Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that the team will return [more]

  • Trayvon Mullen: Gus Bradley is going to put us in the best positions

    Needing to vastly improve their defense, the Raiders hired Gus Bradley to run the unit for 2021. Bradley held the same position of defensive coordinator for the Chargers over the last four seasons, and three of the units finished in the top 10 in yards allowed. But Los Angeles got worse in points allowed each [more]

  • Donald Trump Rails Against Facebook Suspension During Long Speech That Gets Limited Coverage By Major News Networks

    Former President Donald Trump gave a long, rally like speech to the North Carolina Republican Party on Saturday, and while much of it played out like an extended version of his greatest hits, he also addressed Facebook’s decision to suspend his account for another two years before their decision is reassessed. “They say they may […]

  • Brady, Mickelson ... Serena? Williams in the hunt at French Open

    "Nobody else is Serena out here," Serena Williams says, and that's why she's in the hunt for another title.

  • Booker could be poised for big series vs. Nuggets

    Denver's injury-riddled backcourt will have to shift fast to slow Devin Booker's scorching playoff debut.

  • We've never seen this version of LeBron James in the playoffs before

    LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.

  • Magic Johnson rips Dennis Schroder, wants him gone: 'I don't think he's a Laker'

    Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.

  • Damian Lillard on Portland's head coach opening: 'Jason Kidd is the guy I want'

    Lillard intends to have significant input on the next hire, sources said.

  • Top buzzer beaters from Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

    Top buzzer beaters from Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 06/03/2021

  • Cantlay sets an early target after a long day at Memorial

    Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial. “We're out there for such a long time today that you could fall asleep at the wheel a little bit,” said Cantlay, who won the Memorial two years ago. Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn't help.

  • Royce O'Neale with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 06/02/2021

  • Are YouTubers ruining boxing? Sport's biggest names not so sure

    With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.

  • Opinion: Not a stretch to say Jon Rahm's vaccine decision cost him $1.6 million

    Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace