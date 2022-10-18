Russell Wilson’s hamstring injury could be ‘fairly significant’

Can things get any worse for the Denver Broncos?

The Broncos are already missing several injured starters and now they might be losing quarterback Russell Wilson as well.

Wilson has played through a partially torn lat over the last two and a half games, and he also suffered a hamstring injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday evening.

That hamstring injury could be “fairly significant,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Wilson will undergo an MRI today that will give more clarity on the significance of the quarterback’s injury.

Denver’s offensive line has struggled to protect Wilson this season as the quarterback has been sacked 20 times, which ranks sixth in the NFL, just three sacks behind the league’s most-sacked QB (Justin Fields, 23).

If Wilson is not cleared in time for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, the Broncos would presumably start Brett Rypien. Denver also has Josh Johnson available on the practice squad.

Rypien has started once for Denver before, helping the Broncos defeat the Jets 37-28 on the road in 2020. Rypien went 19-of-31 passing for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in that win.

