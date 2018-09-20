Russell Wilson’s hamstring “fine” as he vows to “keep swinging”

Russell Wilson rarely shows up on the Seahawks’ injury report. He is on it this week with a hamstring injury.

The Seahawks quarterback said he felt the hamstring tighten late in the Monday night game when he was running from Khalil Mack on a throw across his body to Tyler Lockett. But Wilson was a full participant in practice and expected to play Sunday against Dallas.

“I’m fine. I’m good to go,” Wilson said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “I guess you have to report everything now.”

Wilson has taken 12 sacks, fumbled four times and lost one fumble, prompting coach Pete Carroll to place at least part of the blame on Wilson. Carroll said, “I’m finding Russ over-trying a little bit.”

“For every game I’ve ever played in my life, I’ve always given everything I’ve ever had,” Wilson said in response. “It doesn’t matter what the score is. It doesn’t matter how much we were up or how much we were down. That’s all I know. I love playing hard. I love playing as tough as I can go. I’m going to keep swinging.”

The Seahawks play the Cowboys, whose nine sacks ranks second in the league behind the Bears’ 10.