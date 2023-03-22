Russell Wilson had surgery on right knee after 2022 season

It wouldn’t let him off the hook entirely, but if Russell Wilson was playing hurt last season it would certainly explain a lot.

According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, the former Seahawks quarterback and current Broncos starter underwent surgery on his right knee after the season was over. Apparently it’s an issue that’s been bothering Wilson “for a few seasons.”

#Broncos QB Russell Wilson had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee following 2022, a procedure to fix an issue that had nagged him for a few seasons. He is back working out and throwing after the minor scope and should be fine for OTAs. He'll be at full health for 2023. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2023

Wilson suffered a bigger dropoff than any other quarterback in the NFL last year, posting career-worst numbers in just about every stat that matters. Throwing against two-high looks continues to be his greatest weakness, but Wilson appeared to be moving with much less confidence than he had in previous years – so a nagging knee injury would make sense.

Denver has since fired coach Nathaniel Hackett and replaced him with Sean Payton, which is apparently who Wilson wanted when he reportedly tried to get Pete Carroll and John Schneider fired last year before he was traded.

The only way out for the Broncos is for Wilson to turn things around under Payton. His contract runs through 2028 and includes $165 million in guaranteed money.

