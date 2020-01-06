Russell Wilson had no idea he was going to face the Packers

It's win or go home. Anything and everything else, is irrelevant.

The Seattle Seahawks traveled to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the Wild Card game on Sunday Night Football.

Before their game, the New Orleans Saints were hosting the Minnesota Vikings at the Superdome.

In a game that went into overtime, it was the Vikings that came out on top in yet another highly controversial game highlighted by another pass interference call that went against the Saints.

Minnesota's upset win had obvious playoff implications and decided not only their own fate, but that of the winner of the Seahawks and Eagles game.

Heading into the Sunday Night Football game, the winner would face the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

That bit of knowledge seemed to escape Seahawks QB Russell Wilson until SNF's sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya broke the news to him after Seattle's 17-9 win over the Eagles.

"I didn't even know who we were playing, to be honest with you," Wilson said. "I didn't look all day. I just didn't want to look. I guess we're going back to Wisconsin."

The Packers, who had a first round bye after clinching the two-seed in the NFC, will host the Seahawks next Sunday, January 12th at 3:40pm.

The Vikings have to head to the Bay Area to take on the top-seeded 49ers at 1:35 p.m. next Saturday.

Should the Vikings beat the 49ers and the Seahawks upset the Packers, Seattle would host the NFC Championship Game on January 19th.

Before getting too far ahead, there's a big challenge ahead.

Wilson gave a quick preview of what he expects from the match-up.

"I'm anticipating some snow," Wilson smiled. "Anticipating a great game. Obviously, they have Aaron [Rodgers]. They've got a lot of great players. They've got a great defensive line- a lot of things they do really well."

Early weather forecasts for Green bay show partly cloudy skies with a high of 31 degrees with a low of 28 degrees. There is no precipitation in the forecast.

"It'll be a great match-up."

Russell Wilson had no idea he was going to face the Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest