Russell Wilson had a funny response to golf cart accident

Russell Wilson came away uninjured after a golf cart he was riding in flipped into a fairway bunker at Arrowhead Golf Course in Littleton last week.

In a since-deleted post, a Reddit user shared a photo appearing to show Wilson and golf teammates pushing the cart out of a bunker with the caption “Watched Russell Wilson flip his golf cart into the bunker at Arrowhead” last Saturday.

Barstool Sports later clarified on Twitter that Wilson was in the cart that flipped but was not driving it. Wilson seemingly confirmed that detail by quote-tweeting it with a good-natured response.

“The real question is did we get from the bunker to the green #PAR

Good times!” Wilson tweeted on Tuesday with laughing crying emojis.

The real question is did we get from the bunker to the green #PAR 😂🤣😂⛳️

Good times! 😆 https://t.co/bTzGR34QE6 pic.twitter.com/0ilVN3QbUo — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 18, 2023

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the accident.

The Denver Broncos started their offseason program last week and Wilson has been in attendance. The club will begin on-field work when organized team activities start in May (view the full offseason schedule here).

