Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson doesn’t know if he’ll be throwing passes to wide receiver Antonio Brown at any point in the future, but he does know that he’d like to see Brown back in the NFL.

Wilson made that clear during a session with reporters on Thursday. Brown’s eight-game suspension is coming to an end and the Seahawks have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for the free agent.

Wilson called Brown “one of the best players” in the game and said “hopefully he gets to play football again” when asked about the wideout. He stressed that he doesn’t know what will happen, but said he’s spoken with Brown and that the wideout has “been remorseful” for the behavior that led to his prolonged absence from the league. He also thinks the Seahawks would be a good place for Brown to rebuild his career.

“Most of the conversations I’ve had with most his former teammates and stuff like that said that he worked hard every day,” Wilson said. “He came ready and I think he had a bad year or two there that didn’t go the way you want it to. I think that with our culture and how our culture is, with Coach Carroll, with the teammates that we have, the men that we have and the growth, I think, if he does play football, I think this is a great place. If he does play again, I think this is a place that he’ll grow a lot as a man as well.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday night that “we’re in it and we know what’s happening” regarding Brown’s bid to return to action. We’ll likely find out in the near future if that interest leads to a deal in Seattle.

Russell Wilson: This is a great place for Antonio Brown to grow as a man originally appeared on Pro Football Talk