Russell Wilson grateful for new opportunity under Broncos coach Sean Payton

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had the worst season of his career playing under former coach Nathaniel Hackett in 2022.

Wilson’s performance last season was so poor that there was no guarantee (perhaps outside of his big contract) that he would be brought back as the undisputed starter in 2023.

New coach Sean Payton has committed to Wilson, though, and the quarterback will get an opportunity to have a bounce-back season this fall. After a preseason game against the 49ers on Saturday, Wilson was asked how he felt mentally and physically coming off a tough year in 2022.

“I think Coach Payton has done a tremendous job of bringing us all together and getting us to compete at the highest level,” Wilson said. “I think for me personally, you go through a journey. I want to play 20-plus years so when you go through that, there’s going to be some tough moments. There’s going to be some highs, there’s going to be some lows and a lot more highs than lows. But I think knowing how to weather storms, take everything and understand that gratitude and love for this game, it never changes. It never waves.

“On your best days or your toughest days, knowing that the best days are ahead. I’m just grateful that I got great people around me. In terms of teammates, the coaching staff and Coach Payton and the rest of the staff has done a tremendous job of teaching us every day. My love for the game never waves — just the passion, the love for being out in between those white lines. I’ve played a lot of football games. I’ve been in a lot of moments and every time I step in between those white lines you feel like a kid all over again. So I’m just grateful.”

Wilson, 34, is entering his 11th year in the NFL. The veteran quarterback has thrown for 40,583 yards and 308 touchdowns in his career, and he doesn’t plan to stop playing any time soon. Wilson will need to have a bounce-back season if he’s going to continue playing in Denver beyond the 2023 season. He’s grateful to have an opportunity to prove that he can bounce back.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire