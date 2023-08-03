Russell Wilson in good shape, showing off mobility at Broncos training camp

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had the worst season of his career in 2022 and there were many contributing factors.

Two potential contributing factors were Wilson’s weight — he was bigger last season — and Denver’s scheme. Wilson seemed to be restricted to the pocket in Nathaniel Hackett’s offense more than the QB was during his best seasons with the Seattle Seahawks earlier in his career.

Wilson lost weight this offseason and new coach Sean Payton has allowed the QB to scramble in practice, even in unscripted situations.

“I’m comfortable when I see him climbing [the pocket] and taking off because one of those plays is like a 30-yard gain,” Payton said after practice on July 28. “How else do you practice that? … I think it’s one of the things he does well in the framework of a play. When something breaks down and he flushes, a lot of the time good things happen. You have to practice that and get everyone on the same page when it happens.”

Wilson rushed 55 times last season, the second-lowest single-season total of his career, and his 277 rushing yards were the third-lowest total of his career. Now seemingly in better shape than last year, perhaps the veteran QB will show off his mobility more in 2023 than he did in 2022.

“He looks like he’s in really good shape,” Payton said. “I don’t have a good recall as to his weight a year ago, but me personally, I’m always mindful of receivers, running backs, quarterbacks, DBs. I like that weight they come in right out of college. Occasionally, you can put on some additional weight with strength, but too much in an offseason can slow you down. He looks good now. He’s moving around well.”

Wilson will likely make his 2023 debut when the Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener on Aug. 11. Payton has said numerous times this offseason that Denver’s starters will play in preseason.

