Russell Wilson is ‘a good challenge’ for Broncos’ defense

Acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson changed everything for the Denver Broncos.

After years of underwhelming quarterback play, the Broncos now have a star in Wilson, and his mobility makes him one of the hardest QBs to defend in the NFL. That’s great news for Denver’s offense, and it’s good news for the defense, too.

“It’s hard because when you think you have an angle on him, and he might spin out or he might step forward,” outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said of Wilson on June 6. “He has such great pocket awareness for being a guy that moves around a lot. A lot of his money balls come when he is outside the pocket throwing it deep.”

Broncos players are currently on summer break but they’ll return to going up against Wilson every day in practice once training camp begins in late July. Those reps will help prepare Denver’s defense for when they face multiple mobile QBs during the 2022 season.

“It’s been challenging for not only me, but the DBs,” Chubb said of facing Wilson. “They have to play coverage twice on guys and have to stick with them and stay on them. You never know what he’s going to do back there. It’s been a good challenge for us.”

It will be easy to spot improvements on offense this year that are directly related to Wilson’s arrival. And when the Broncos’ defense prevents a quarterback from using his legs to create a big play, Wilson might deserve some credit for that as well after giving the defense reps for such scenarios over the summer.

Across the board, the Wilson trade was a huge win for Denver.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Will Russell Wilson win MVP in 2022? - Powered By PickUp

List