Russell Wilson going through historic decline in passer rating with Broncos

Later today the Broncos will be hosting the Chiefs, which means they’re likely heading for their 10th loss of the 2022 season. That’s more good news for the Seahawks’ outlook in the 2023 NFL draft, which currently has them slated to pick at No. 3 and No. 20 overall. That puts them in position to land two real difference-makers in round one.

In any case, there are plenty of culprits for Denver’s collapse – especially first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The next name on the list should be former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who’s going through the greatest failure of his career. Wilson’s dropoff this season compared to last is both surprising and historically bad. No quarterback since the merger has seen a greater decline in passer rating from one year to the next when they go to a new team.

Russell Wilson’s passer rating has declined 19.6 points from last season (103.1 > 83.5) It's the largest decline by any player in his 1st season with a team since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger Min. 300 attempts each year — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) December 10, 2022

Time will tell if this is just an odd bad year for Wilson. Especially with better coaching he might still turn things around and return to being a top-10 QB. If he can’t, then the trade that sent him to the Broncos will go down as an all-time fleecing by the Seahawks.

Seattle already got a unprecedented return in the 2022 NFL draft – and another productive draft class would make this team a legitimate championship contender. That might push the Wilson trade well into the worst-deal-ever conversation.

