Russell Wilson gives props to Deebo Samuel during playoff win

There’s some players you just can’t help but respect even if they play for a hated division rival. From where we’re sitting, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is the best player on our least favorite team. Samuel and his team advanced to the NFC Championship game last night by upsetting pompous antivaxxer Aaron Rodgers and the special teams-impaired Packers, 13-10.

San Francisco wouldn’t have gotten this far without Samuel, who has a strong case to win Offensive Player of the Year. Rams star and Yakima, WA native Cooper Kupp probably deserves it more, but Samuel is still the league’s top dual-threat wide receiver. He showed why again against Green Bay, totaling 44 receiving yards and 39 rushing yards in the win.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gave Deebo his props on Twitter during the game, calling him a monster.

Deebo is a monster! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 23, 2022

The 49ers will visit the winner of today’s game between the Rams and the Buccaneers.

