After 40 days in the desert of retirement, Football Jesus has risen.ICYMI: Tom Brady announced Sunday night that he will be returning to the Buccaneers — less than two months after announcing his NFL retirement.It was a surprise to everyone, but especially the person who paid $518,628 on Saturday for what was supposed to be Tom Brady's final TD pass football.By the numbers: Brady is set to earn $25 million next season, bu