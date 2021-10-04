Russell Wilson gets to 100 wins faster than anyone

On the same day that Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set the all-time record for career passing yardage, another quarterback set another all-time record.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson became the fastest quarterback to 100 wins. Wilson got there in the fourth game of his tenth season. The only other quarterback to win one hundred games in ten seasons was Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, who got there in the tenth game of his tenth campaign.

Brady, by the way, needed a full year beyond Wilson. Brady won his one hundredth in the fourth game of his eleventh season. (Unlike Wilson and Manning, Brady spent his first season on the bench.) Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it to a hundred in the eighth game of his eleventh season. Packers quarterback Brett Favre and Bills quarterback Jim Kelly did it in the twelfth game of their eleventh seasons.

Wilson got to one hundred on his third try. And today’s win at San Francisco avoided what would have been the first three-game losing streak in Wilson’s career.

I’ll stop typing now and let the people who insist that quarterback wins have no relevance can piss and moan about this post. Bye.

