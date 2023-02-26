Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, Nick Bellore and other Seahawks stories for Cardinals fans

We are at the point in the offseason when we take a weekly look at the rest of the NFC West to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Russell Wilson tried to get coach, GM fired?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks traded Wilson away last offseason. A report came out that one thing that led to that was Wilson trying to get head coach Pete Carroll and general manager Joun Schneider fired.

Wilson denied the report.

Geno Smith's 2022 season wasn't a fluke, former player says

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Smith was the league’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2022. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and was great after taking the starting job following the Wilson trade.

Many wonder if it was a fluke.

Former NFL player Marcus Spears explains why he believes it wasn’t a fluke.

Aaron Rodgers to Seahawks?

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have questions about the quarterback position. Rodgers’ future with the Packers is uncertain.

The Seahawks were named as one possible destination for the future Hall of Famer.

Seahawks hire Greg Olson as QB coach

The Seahawks hired Greg Olson, formerly a senior offensive assistant for the Rams, to be their quarterback coach.

That is not the same guy as former NFL tight end Greg Olsen.

OL Phil Haynes gets one-year extension

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Haynes played in 15 games for the Seahawks in 2022, starting three times. He was given a one-year contract extension.

Nick Bellore signed for 2 more years

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Bellore plays fullback, linebacker and is a special teams stud. The Seahawks gave him a two-year extension.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire