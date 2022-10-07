Russell Wilson’s late-game decisions brought back Super Bowl XLIX flashbacks for Richard Sherman

While leading the Indianapolis Colts 9-6 on Thursday Night Football in Week 5, the Denver Broncos faced a 3rd-and-4 at Indy’s 13-yard line with 2:19 remaining in the game.

The Colts had no timeouts, so with a first down, the Broncos could have clinched a win. Denver decided to put the ball in the hands of quarterback Russell Wilson and instead of attempting to just pick up a first, Wilson threw to the end zone, targeting fifth-string wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland with five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore in coverage.

Wilson’s throw was late and behind Cleveland and Gilmore picked it off, allowing the Colts to stay in the game. Indianapolis later went on to win in overtime after Wilson threw an incomplete pass on 4th-and-1 at Indy’s five-yard line.

After the Broncos decided to pass in that situation, Prime Video analyst Richard Sherman had flashbacks to Super Bowl XLIX.

“On the final play, you gotta run the ball — again,” Sherman said during Amazon’s post-game show. “I wish I had Marshawn [Lynch] up here. Like, one yard! You need one yard! Run the ball! Run the ball! … learn from your mistakes!”

Sherman was clearly thinking back to when the Seahawks got down to the one-yard line in Super Bowl XLIX before Wilson threw an interception and cost Seattle a win.

Denver dropped to 2-3 following Thursday’s loss and the team now has 11 days until their next game against the Los Angles Chargers in Week 6.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire