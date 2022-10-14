Russell Wilson was a full participant in Friday’s practice
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder) fully participated in Friday’s practice. He was limited Thursday.
Wilson said earlier this week he will play in Monday Night Football.
Offensive guard Dalton Risner (back) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) did not practice Friday for the second consecutive day.
Running back Mike Boone (foot), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (ankle) improved to full participants on Friday.
Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), running back Melvin Gordon III (neck/ribs), cornerbacks K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow) and Damarri Mathis (knee), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), tight end Eric Saubert (thigh), safety Caden Sterns (hip) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) remained limited for Denver.
