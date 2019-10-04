Russell Wilson’s flare mirrors Steph Curry’s, all that’s missing is an MVP award

Russell Wilson made an apt cross-sport comparison following another signature primetime performance. Wilson carved up the Los Angeles Rams for 268 yards and four touchdowns in the Seattle Seahawks 30-29 win on "Thursday Night Football."

He needed just 23 pass attempts and 17 completions to get there. Beyond the numbers, it was Wilson's controlled chaos, escabability, ingenuity and creativity that added an extra layer to the quarterback's remarkable evening at CenturyLink Field.

"I think about Steph Curry and how he shoots a basketball – that's how I want to throw a football," Wilson said. "Put it on the money, make some crazy throws, make some crazy plays. I love watching sports, and he's one of my favorite guys to watch with how he shoots a basketball."

Wilson showcased his ability to make something out of nothing on Seattle's first touchdown – a 13-yard strike to Tyler Lockett in the back-left corner of the end zone. Wilson rolled to his left and appeared to throw it away before Lockett came out of nowhere, snatched the ball out of the air and drug both feet to secure the score.

The catch was ridiculous, and Lockett joked that he was going to watch the highlight "a lot of times before going to bed." But Pete Carroll noted that the pass was equally absurd. Carroll called Wilson's performance one of his best ever.

"That's also one of the best throws that's ever been made," Carroll said. "I thought Russ stole the show tonight. He did so much."

That first quarter touchdown was the first of many sensational throws from Wilson, most of which were preceded by some sort of off-script elusiveness.

"It was just one after another after another after another after another," Carroll said.

There was the five-second scramble before finding Lockett for a 17-yard gain. Or the 25-yard completion placed perfectly over Will Dissly's shoulder down the left seam. Or the 40-yard touchdown to DK Metcalf on a post down the middle of the field. Or the 30-yard pass to Rashaad Penny that Wilson floated over the defense on its way to its intended target. There were more but you get the picture.

"What he does is phenomenal," said K.J. Wright, who admitted he's still awestruck by Wilson despite watching him play since 2012. "It never gets old. You can't take that stuff for granted because a lot of quarterbacks can't do that."

Wilson is off to a torrid start as the Seahawks are now 4-1 to open the year. He's thrown for 1,409 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and no picks (or fumbles for that matter).

According to NFL research, Wilson is the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to throw for more than 1,400 yards and 12 or more touchdowns without an interception in his team's first five games. Wilson hasn't thrown a pick in his last 205 pass attempts dating back to last season.

"He's been phenomenal," Lockett said. "The biggest thing is he's just doing his job. He's doing everything that we expect him to do and even more. He's putting us in a position to be great, to be able to win, to be able to finish games, to finish drives. That's what you want in a player. That's what you want in a captain."

There's no denying that Wilson has a Curry-like flare to his game. They've both won a championship – or several, in Curry's case. What's missing in the comparison, however, is Curry's pair of MVP awards.

If Wilson continues on this pace for 11 more games and helps Seattle reclaim the NFC West crown, he'll likely be able to check off that box as well.

Russell Wilsons flare mirrors Steph Currys, all thats missing is an MVP award originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest