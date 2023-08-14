Russell Wilson’s first game under Broncos coach Sean Payton was mostly positive

It wasn’t perfect, but it was positive.

Russell Wilson played his first game under new Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton in the team’s preseason opener last week and the veteran quarterback went 7-of-13 passing for 93 yards and one touchdown.

“He was sharp,” Payton said of Wilson after an 18-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. “He’s had a good week at practice.”

Wilson’s passing totals could have been better if not for a drop from receiver Jerry Jeudy and spotty protection from the offensive line (he was sacked once and hit five times). Wilson had no turnovers, although he did drop the ball once and then quickly recovered his own fumble.

Payton has chosen to play Denver’s starters in preseason this summer, something former coach Nathaniel Hackett did not do in 2022. Wilson appreciates the reps.

“I think anytime you get to be on the field, I just have gratitude,” the QB said. “No matter when it is, whether if it’s preseason, regular season, or playoffs.

“I think at the end of the day, having the opportunity being out there with your teammates, battle and do this thing together and fight together to accomplish greatness every day. Mentally, that’s the thing that you love most. So, it’s good to be out there.”

Like every player, Wilson has areas in his game where he can improve. There was some rust on Friday evening, but overall, his first game under Payton was positive. That’s a step in the right direction.

