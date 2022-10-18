Russell Wilson finds UCLA rookie Greg Dulcich with 39-yard TD pass

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Greg Dulcich’s hamstring issues kept him off the field for the first part of the 2022 NFL season.

The rookie from UCLA was activated before Denver’s game with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

It was a homecoming of sorts and he made the most of it early, catching a 39-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson.

The PAT gave the Broncos a 10-0 lead in a first quarter that saw Russell Wilson complete his first 10 passes.

