If Russell Wilson is ‘exploring options’, Colts should call

Yeah, buddy. It’s that time of the year again.

As the Indianapolis Colts work through a quarterback issue of their own, it appears Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson wants to explore his options on the market this offseason.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Wilson hasn’t demanded a trade from the team. However, he made it clear he wants to explore his options in the chance he finds a better situation.

If this is the case, the Colts should be on the phone with the Seahawks to see just how available Wilson is.

Of course, this is all just a hypothetical right now. And how realistic a trade would be isn’t yet clear.

The Colts are likely looking at ways to get out of the experiment with Carson Wentz, whose late-season collapse has many wondering just how long he will be around.

The Colts can get out of his contract with a minimum of $15 million guaranteed in dead money with the potential for more. If they do it before his roster bonus kicks in, though, they will save roughly $13 million against the cap.

Wilson carries a salary-cap hit of $37 million and $40 million over the next two seasons, respectively, with high amounts of dead money involved. So it isn’t clear just how privy to a trade the Seahawks will be.

Then, the conversation becomes about compensation. The Colts would have to give up draft picks most likely and they are already without a first-rounder in 2022 because of the Wentz trade.

But if Wilson is available, the Colts should be doing everything in their power to see if a trade is even viable with the Seahawks.

