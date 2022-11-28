Russell Wilson explains why DT Mike Purcell yelled at him in game vs. Panthers

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud - and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension.