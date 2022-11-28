Russell Wilson explains why DT Mike Purcell yelled at him in game vs. Panthers
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson explains why defensive tackle Mike Purcell yelled at him in the Week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers.
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud - and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension.
Thanks to the Texans, the Broncos are not the worst team in the NFL, but Nathaniel Hackett has them contending for that title.
